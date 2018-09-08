Google Pixel 3 XL found in cab ahead of October 9 launch

Google’s bigger Pixel 3 XL smartphone has been subject to multiple leaks ahead of its launch on October 9. In the latest incident, a Google Pixel 3 XL was found in a cab in the U.S. giving us a good glimpse of how the phone looks. Pixel 3 XL is expected to feature a notch display with other design features remaining the same as its predecessors.

Pictures of the Pixel 3 XL unit were shared by the Lyft driver with tech website Android Police. These pictures don’t show anything new and only confirm past leaks of the smartphone. Up front, the smartphone sports a small notch cutout on top housing the selfie camera, earpiece and sensor. At the rear, you will find the familiar two-tone colour design in black.

There’s a single rear camera along with the circular fingerprint sensor as expected. There’s also the “Made by Google” logo on the rear panel. Camera configurations on the Pixel 3 XL are rumoured to be a 12-megapixel sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

As for the rest of its specifications, Pixel 3 XL will most likely run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. It could come with a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ display, a 3,430mAh battery and in storage options of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Google could be shipping USB-C headphones with the Pixel 3 XL to compensate for the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, it will ship with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The smartphone will also have the ‘Active Edge’ feature which launches apps by squeezing the phone. Some gestures include squeezing the bottom half of the phone quickly to launch Google Assistant, and squeezing to turn on silent mode.

Google is expected to launch Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones on October 9.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 16:19 IST