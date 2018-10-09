Google Pixel 3 XL ‘Pink Sand’ variant shows up ahead of official launch

Google is hours away from launching its third-generation Pixel smartphones. However, that is not stopping the last minute leaks from pouring in.

In its latest tweets, serial tipster Evan Blass has shared the images of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in entirety, along with the image of the all-new Pixel Slate with keyboard.

Based on the images, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be available in white, black, and a new Pink Sand colour options.

For the sake of completeness. pic.twitter.com/eC4shkx613 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 8, 2018

With Android Pie running out-of-the-box, the new smartphones are likely to boast series of new AI-powered features. Recently, it was revealed that a ‘Top Shot’ feature will make the new Pixel phones capable of capturing better selfies.

Google is set to take the wraps off its new hardware today at an event in the New York City.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 13:57 IST