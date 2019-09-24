Google Pixel 3a gets Rs 10,000 discount for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

tech

Google just announced a limited time discount for its Pixel 3a series. Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be available with Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Google Pixel 3a which is priced at Rs 39,999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. As for the bigger Pixel 3a XL which retails at Rs 44,999 can now be purchased at Rs 34,999. This price drop is applicable only on Flipkart and during its Big Billion Days sale which will take place from September 30 to October 4.

Axis Bank credit and debit card holders can avail an additional 10% discount on the Pixel 3a phones. ICICI Bank credit card customers can also get the 10% instant discount. Other than this, consumers can opt for no cost EMI and exchange offers as well.

Google Pixel 3a series launched earlier this year in India. The Pixel 3a phones are an affordable offering of the Pixel 3 series with the same Google camera goodness. Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL differ in screen and battery size. Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch FHD+ gOLED display and houses a 3,000mAh battery. Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch screen and a 3,700mAh battery.

The Pixel 3a phones run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 processor. The smartphones pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, Pixel 3a has a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. For connectivity, Pixel 3a series features a USB Type-C port, single SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.

