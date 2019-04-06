Google accidentally confirms Pixel 3a smartphone

Google has been long rumoured to launch a lighter and cheaper version of its Pixel 3 smartphone. The company has now confirmed its new smartphone as it accidentally listed ‘Pixel 3a’ on its official website.

Google Pixel 3a was listed in the Google Store website along with Pixel 3. The device listing page is now taken down but The Verge managed to take a screenshot. The latest leak revealed only the smartphone’s name but it comes straight from the horse’s mouth hinting at an imminent launch. Details of the Pixel 3a have however been leaked multiple times and a recent post on Reddit (via 9to5Google) revealed even more.

A Redditor discovered details of two Google smartphones from the Google Play Developer Console. It shows two Google smartphones codenamed ‘sargo’ and ‘bonito’ for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL respectively. It also highlights “midyear experiences” which could mean a mid-year launch for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Although unlikely, Google could still launch the Pixel 3a series at its I/O conference in May.

Coming to the specifications, Pixel 3a ‘sargo’ features a 5.6-inch display with 1080 x 2220 pixels resolution and screen density (DPI) of 440. Pixel 3a packs 4GB of RAM and will ship with Android 9. The bigger Pixel 3a XL ‘bonito’ has a 6-inch display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution and 400 DPI. Google Pixel 3a also comes with 4GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Google has never launched a toned down version of its Pixel series. This would be a change in the company’s product cycle. According to its schedule, Google is expected to launch the fourth generation Pixel smartphones in early October.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 15:49 IST