Pixel 3a, cheaper Google flagship takes on iPhone XR, Galaxy S10e

Google has announced a May 8 event where ‘something big is coming to the Pixel Universe’. Google will most likely launch Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at this event.

Google’s May 8 event also falls during the company’s I/O conference. The event page features a video highlighting Google’s collaboration with Avengers: End Game for dedicated Playmojis. Google has released five Playmoji characters for Avengers: End Game including War Machine, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket and Captain Marvel.

Google’s new smartphones will a more affordable variant of the flagship Pxiel 3 series. Google even accidentally confirmed Pixel 3a by listing it on the Google Store website. A watered down version of each Pixel 3 model will be Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The new smartphones are said to feature a design similar to Pixel 3, and in a plastic body.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were recently leaked with the codenames ‘sargo’ and ‘bonito’ respectively. In terms of specifications, Pixel 3a could feature a 5.6-inch display with 1080 x 2220 pixels resolution and screen density (DPI) of 440. Pixel 3a packs 4GB of RAM and will ship with Android 9. The same configuration comes with the Pixel 3.

Pixel 3a XL comes with a bigger 6-inch display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution and 400 DPI. Google Pixel 3a XL also comes with 4GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel 3a: Price

Coinciding with the launch date a new leak revealed the possible pricing for Pixel 3a at $649.99 (Rs 45,000 approx.), and Pixel 3a XL at $799.99 (Rs 55,000 approx.).

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 15:36 IST