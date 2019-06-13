Google Pixel 4 early preview reveals these four important things

‘Since there seems to be some interest…’ Google responded to rumours around Pixel 4 phone with an official render. Unlike the trend of posting cryptic teasers, Google’s tweet gives away a lot of information about the Pixel 4. Let’s break it down.

Square camera module

Google Pixel 4 is going to come with a square camera module – similar what’s being rumoured for Apple’s iPhone 11 aka iPhone 2019. Square camera modules are not new. We saw a similar set up in Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro.

More camera sensors, obviously

Google’s Pixel series is one of the few flagship phones to feature single camera on the back. Despite the single unit, its camera is rated among the best. But this is evidently going to change with Pixel 4. Based on the official teaser, the camera is likely to have at least three sensors. It’s being rumoured Google may go for a combination of main sensor and depth sensor.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

No rear fingerprint sensor

Google is shifting the location of fingerprint sensor on Pixel 4. We don’t know yet if it’s embedded in the screen like OnePlus 7 or on the side like some of the recent Samsung Galaxy phones. But it’s clear the back panel is not having it.

Normal design, finally

One of the reasons why Google Pixel phones looked different from the rest is the design that was a combination of glossy glass panel on the top and matte-finish panel on the bottom. With Pixel 4, Google is going for a simpler design that’s pretty much on par with what competitors offer.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 11:23 IST