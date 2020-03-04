e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google Pixel 4 gets iPhone’s 3D Touch-like feature

Google Pixel 4 gets iPhone’s 3D Touch-like feature

Among its series of new Pixel feature drops, one resembles the iPhone’s 3D Touch feature.

tech Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Pixel 4 smartphone is displayed during the Made by Google event in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Google is going back to basics for its latest laptop: a standard clam-shell design that moves away from the previous foldable, tablet-style Pixelbook.
The Pixel 4 smartphone is displayed during the Made by Google event in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Google is going back to basics for its latest laptop: a standard clam-shell design that moves away from the previous foldable, tablet-style Pixelbook.(Bloomberg)
         

Google on Tuesday made its second ‘Pixel feature drop’ with 12 new features for its Pixel phones. Among these new software features for Pixel phones there’s one which is closely similar to the iPhone’s 3D Touch. Google is however using software for this and not hardware like Apple did.

This Pixel feature was discovered by The Verge and can be found under “Improvements to long press” in Google’s support page. This software tweak by Google essentially lets users “firmly press” the app icon to launch different actions for that particular app. Google is rolling out this feature only to the Pixel 4 for now. The company also confirmed to The Verge more details about this feature.

“Long Press currently works in a select set of apps and system user interfaces such as the app Launcher, Photos, and Drive. This update accelerates the press to bring up more options faster. We also plan to expand its applications to more first party apps in the near future,” Google said.

ALSO READ: Google’s second Pixel feature drop brings 12 new software tweaks to the smartphone

Once this feature is available on the Pixel 4, the phone’s software will understand when there’s added pressure on the app which will then launch further actions faster. Unlike Apple, Google is using its machine learning algorithms to make this feature work on the Pixel 4. Apple had to rely on hardware for 3D Touch and later discontinued it. But it was one feature iPhone users were very fond of. Now Pixel 4 users can enjoy this iPhone-like 3D Touch.

tags
top news
Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind
Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
8 missing MLAs in MP put Kamal Nath govt in a fix; 4 are back, claims Cong
8 missing MLAs in MP put Kamal Nath govt in a fix; 4 are back, claims Cong
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Rubicon SUV in India
Taming the wild: Jeep launches Rubicon SUV in India
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech