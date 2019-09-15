Google Pixel 4 is turning out to be worst kept secret: Latest leak reveals everything that’s there to know

tech

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:02 IST

After Samsung (Galaxy Note 10) and Apple (iPhone 11) released their flagship phones, Google is now gearing up to launch its next-generation Pixel series. Expected to launch next month, Google Pixel 4 is set to come with some bold design changes and major improvements in the camera department. Ahead of the official launch, Google Pixel 4 has leaked in its entirety on the web.

The Verge reports it has acquired as many as 21 images of Google Pixel 4 from a Vietnam-based retailer D Store Mobile. Leaked images reveal Google Pixel 4’s unibody design on the back panel, Apple iPhone 11-inspired square camera module and a Google branding at the bottom.

Unlike Apple iPhone 11 or even the older Google Pixel 3, the next generation flagship doesn’t come with a notch on the top. Instead, it has a relatively thicker horizontal edge-to-edge bezel. The bezel is seen with a single front camera unit and a mic.

Someone sent us 21 more pictures of the leaked Pixel 4 XL https://t.co/jlyVkNmwAW pic.twitter.com/aQmV80hlTh — The Verge (@verge) September 14, 2019

Google has already confirmed the bezel design which will come with a range of sensors such as face unlock IR camera, front facing camera, ambient light/proximity sensor, face unlock dot projector, face unlock IR camera, and face unlock flood illuminator. One of the most talked about the sensors is Soli Motion Sensing sensor which allows users to perform some tasks on the phone using air gestures. This includes skipping songs, snoozing alarms, and silencing phone calls – all by just waving hands.

The Settings page reveals the Google Pixel 4 runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone is seen running Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 109.59GB internal storage. The phone is powered by a 3,700mAh battery. The leaked images also reveal Google Pixel 4’s camera configurations. According to older leaks, Google Pixel 4 will come with a dual-camera setup featuring 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF and 16-megapixel telephoto lens.

WATCH: All you need to know about Android 10

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 12:01 IST