Google Pixel 4 latest leak confirms major display upgrade

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:05 IST

Google Pixel 4 series was earlier rumoured to feature 90Hz display. Android 10 source code now confirms the new Pixel 4 will indeed offer a display with 90Hz refresh rate.

xdadevelopers discovered a commit on Android 10 source code which reveals a toggle on/off option for 90Hz display. The code also states that this toggle switch is exclusive to “P 19 devices” which is most likely the Pixel 2019 devices. This corroborates the recent leak of Pixel 4 series supporting 90Hz ‘Smooth Display’ on OLED panels.

Google is expected to release its latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones sometime early October. This time, Google could be launching four models of its Pixel 4 series. This would be a first since Google does not release storage variants for its Pixel phones. As far as specifications are concerned, Pixel 4 is said to feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, while the Pixel 4 XL will have a bigger 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display.

For photography, Google Pixel 4 will house a dual-camera setup as confirmed by the company. The dual-camera setup on Google Pixel 4 could be a combination of 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF and 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Google is also expected to launch a DSLR-like accessory for Pixel 4.

More expected specifications of Pixel 4 series include a 2,800mAh battery on Pixel 4 and 3,700mAh battery on Pixel 4 XL. Under the hood, Pixel 4 phones will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. Google Pixel 4 will also come with air gestures powered by the Soli radar chip. This will let Pixel 4 users skip songs, silence phones and snooze alarms by just waving their hands.

Google has also confirmed the design for Pixel 4 series. The major change here will be the square-shaped cameras on the rear. The smartphones will flaunt a glass body with no dual-tone finish, and some bezels up front.

