Google Pixel 4 latest leak reveals an interesting screen design: Expected specs, features

Google surprised everyone last month with first official renders of its upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone series. The official renders, which partially show the phone, revealed some radical changes in the phone such as square camera module, unibody design and more. Now, new leaked images of Google Pixel give us a closer look at the next flagship phone.

According to leakster Ice Universe, Google Pixel 4 is set to come with a full-screen display but without the wobbly notch as seen in the previous generation. The screen comes with larger bottom and top bezels. The Verge points out the bezels look much bigger than the popular premium phones such as Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and OnePlus 7 Pro. The top bezel of Google Pixel 4 is set to feature front-facing cameras (dual-camera setup) and sensors.

The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to.

The latest images are pretty much in line with the earlier rumours and leaks of the phone. That said, Google is not giving a big facelift to the front but also the back panel. According to its own official renders, Google Pixel 4 will come with a square camera module, akin to rumored iPhone 11. The phone is expected to come with at least three rear cameras. Google Pixel 3 XL comes with just one rear camera at 12-megapixel resolution. It has 8MP and 8MP dual-front cameras, though.

Apart from square camera module, you will also notice the unibody design instead of the current combination of glossy glass panel on the top and matte-finish panel at the bottom. The company is also relocating the fingerprint sensor from the back. Google Pixel 4 is expected to come with fingerprint on display or embedded within the power button on the sides.

