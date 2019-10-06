e-paper
Google Pixel 4 leaks reveal premium price and ‘astrophotography’ camera mode

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are set to launch on October 15. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Google phones.

tech Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL are coming soon
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL are coming soon(Google)
         

Google is gearing up for its next flagship smartphone series, Pixel 4. Scheduled to launch on October 15, Google Pixel 4 is said to be a big upgrade over the predecessor. Even as Google has disclosed some key features of the new flagship phone, more new details about Pixel 4 have surfaced online. From price for different models to key software features, we already know almost everything about the new Google phones.

Price

According to leakster Evan Blass, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be available 64GB and 128GB variants. Google Pixel 4 will be available for Rs 55,800 and Rs 63,800 approximately (after currency conversion). The premium Pixel 4 XL 64GB and 128GB will be available for Rs 63,800 and Rs 72,300 approximately.

Air Gestures

Google Pixel 4 series will come with Soli, a radar-based motion sensing chip, to power air gesture features. The feature will allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and even silence phone calls by just waving hands.

“Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering our new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. These capabilities are just the start, and just as Pixels get better over time, Motion Sense will evolve as well. Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries,” said Google in a blog post earlier this year.

Face Unlock

Even as Google Pixel 4 renders show no dedicated fingerprint sensor, the new flagship will bet big on an advanced facial recognition technology. Google explains that the Soli chip automatically turns on face unlock sensors when you reach to the phone. This makes the process of unlocking the phone much faster. Google also said that you can unlock the phone in any orientation you want, even holding it upside down.  

Camera

Google Pixel 3 XL is heralded as one of the best camera phones. This time around Google Pixel 4 will have more camera sensors to boost the photography experience. According to rumours, Google Pixel 4 will come with 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Ahead of the official launch, Google Pixel 4 camera samples have leaked as well. The leaked images reveal improved depth mode and lowlight photography. There are also rumours of an “astrophotography” mode for night sky photography.

Key specifications

Google Pixel 4 will reportedly launch with a 5.7-inch 90Hz full HD+ OLED display whereas the bigger Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch 90Hz QHD 1440p+ OLED screen. The two phones will be powered by 2,800mAh and 3,700mAh battery respectively. Both the phones will run on Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, Snapdragon 855 processor.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 18:58 IST

