Google Pixel 4 leaks show iPhone 11-like camera design, bezel-less display

Google recently launched its ‘affordable’ Pixel 3a series. The search giant will unveil the next Google Pixel series later in October. But leaks on the alleged Pixel 4 have been flooding off late. There are many renders of the Pixel 4 series showing what the phones could look like.

As seen in the past, Google will release two smartphones – Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Confirmed features for the Pixel 4 series include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and the upcoming Android Q out-of-the-box. As for the new upgrades, the most evident change would be in the design department for the Pixel 4 phones.

Leaks and renders show the Pixel 4 series sporting a square-shaped camera module at the rear. The camera module looks similar to iPhone 11’s renders as well. Google will most likely bump the camera sensors this time. It has been doing well with just one camera sensor and advanced software. However leaks suggest a dual-camera setup, and some even suggest triple camera sensors on the Pixel 4 series.

There’s no presence of the rear fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4. This would be another upgrade on the new Pixel phones and Google could opt for the in-display fingerprint sensor. Google is getting rid of another thing, the notch. Even with the Pixel 3a series, Google continues to use the dated thick bezel design. The company could finally be moving to bezel-less display with the Pixel 4 series. Some reports even allege Google will go all in with an all-screen design.

Google Pixel 4’s launch is still months away and all this information is based on leaks and renders. While leaks are contradicting in various aspects, one thing remains constant and that’s the rear camera module. It’s interesting to see which design Google finally goes for.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 14:40 IST