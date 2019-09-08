Google Pixel 4: Next flagship set to be a big upgrade over Pixel 3 series

tech

Google is stepping up its hardware game with Pixel 4 series. Even as the official launch is still weeks away, Google has started to reveal key features of its upcoming flagship phone. Already, we know Google Pixel 4 will come with air gesture features, square camera module and brand new back panel design. Now, new reports have reveals have more important details about the upcoming flagship phone.

Google Pixel 4, the company’s first Project Soli-based smartphone, will come with a new Motion Mode for action scenes. The smartphone also improves its widely acclaimed Night Sight feature along with massive camera upgrade – 8X zoom.

Motion Mode is said to allow users to shoot high-quality action videos with moving subjects in the foreground – like bokeh shots. The feature seems to be inspired by Motorola One Action which also offers similar video shooting mode. The Night Sight improvement includes faster image processing while delivering higher quality and brighter lowlight photos. There’s not much clarity on how the 8X zoom will work but reports suggest it could be a combination of both optical and digital zoom.

The latest Google Pixel 4 update comes shortly after the phone was spotted with a 90Hz display – it’s the same as OnePlus 7 Pro’s. According to reports, Google Pixel 4 will come with a 5.7-inch OLED full HD+ display whereas the larger Pixel 4 XL will offer a bigger 6.3-inch OLED screen with QHD+ resolution.

Google has already confirmed there will be more sensors than one on its new phone. Google Pixel 4 is said to come with a dual-camera setup featuring 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF and 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Google Pixel 4 will run on a 2,800mAh battery whereas Pixel 4 XL will have a 3,700mAh battery. Under the hood will run Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Some of the confirmed software features include air gestures such as skipping songs or silencing phones by just waving your hands. The company has also promised a faster facial recognition technology allowing users to unlock the phone even when the device is upside down.

