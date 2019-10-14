Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL continue to leak: All important specs revealed ahead of launch

tech

Google will launch Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones on October 15. The latest flagship series will be accompanied by a bunch of accessories including a rumoured Pixel Bud 2 and Pixel Watch. Google is also expected to launch Pixelbook Go laptop at the event. Ahead of the official event, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have continued to leak online.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were recently spotted on Best Buy Canada page. The listing has revealed all important specifications of the two new phones. According to the listing, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will come with dual rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors and 4K video recording support. The phones have an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Google Pixel 4 will come with 5.7-inch full HD+ OLED screen whereas Google Pixel 4 XL will have a larger and better 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED display. The Pixel 4 will sport a 2,800mAh battery whereas Pixel 4 XL has a 3,700mAh battery. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The two phones will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

According to the listing, Google Pixel 4 will not come with a dedicated fingerprint sensor. Instead, it will have a Face Unlock feature. Google has already revealed the technology under the hood of the new facial recognition feature.

Google Pixel 4 phones will also have “Quick Gestures” which will allow users to access some key features phone using air gestures. Google earlier this year detailed Soli radar chip-based motion sensing technology which lets users kip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hand.

Google’s new Pixel phones are also expected to come with deeper Google Assistant integration. One of the rumoured features of the phone include raise to wake up Assistant. Another upgrade is the camera – while there’s an additional camera sensor, Pixel 4 is set to deliver improved lowlight performance. There are also rumours of a new “astrophotography” mode for night sky photography.

