Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to feature 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM

Aug 08, 2019

Google is slated to release its fourth-generation Pixel smartphones later this October. Joining the flood of leaks around the Pixel 4 series, Google itself has started teasing its new smartphones. A new leak now suggests Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will launch with 90Hz display and offer up to 6GB of RAM.

9to5Google shares detailed specifications on the upcoming Google Pixel 4 series. To begin with, Google will launch Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL which as the names suggest will differ primarily in size and some features. Pixel 4 will feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, while the Pixel 4 XL will have a bigger 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display. Both the phones will support 90Hz ‘Smooth Display’ on OLED panels.

Coming to its highlight, Google is finally using dual cameras with the Pixel 4 series. The dual-camera setup will feature a 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Google is also said to be working on a DSLR-like accessory for Pixel 4.

Pixel 4 will house a 2,800mAh battery, and a larger 3,700mAh battery will be available on the Pixel 4 XL. The smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Google could launch the phones in more storage variants.

In terms of design, the new Pixel 4 series will come wrapped in a glass body with a ‘large camera bump’. As confirmed by Google there will be top bezel housing the selfie camera, sensors and the Soli radar chip for air gestures. Google Pixel 4 users will be able to skip songs, silence phones and snooze alarms by just waving their hand. The smartphones will also offer Face Unlock.

Google has made some distinct changes on the rear chassis of the phone by opting for a square-shaped camera panel. There will be no dual-tone finish on the new Pixel 4 either. There’s quite a lot to look forward with Google’s Pixel 4 phones.

