Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: How, when to watch Google event livestream

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:06 IST

We’re just a few hours away from Google’s biggest hardware event of the year. The company is set to showcase Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook Go and several other new products at its event later this evening.

Google’s Pixel 4 launch event is scheduled to take place at 7.30PM IST in New York City. The company will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube handle. The livestream video link is already live and you can register yourself to get the notification just before the official launch. Apart from YouTube, stay tuned to Google’s official Facebook and Twitter handles for the live updates.

The Pixel 4 series is going to be the main highlight of Google’s event today. Ahead of the launch, Google Pixel 4 has been part of numerous leaks. Just today we’ve come across prices and fiber-finish leaked cases of the phone.

Just a quick recap, Google Pixel 4 is set to offer a new design, upgraded specifications, and major improvements in the camera department. If love Google’s software prowess, you’re in luck. Google Pixel 4 XL will come with deeper Assistant integration, including a raise to wake up Assistant feature. There will also be software driven optimisations for camera along with routine machine learning-based features. Google Pixel 4 will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Apart from Google Pixel 4, Google is also expected to launch a new laptop Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds 2, and Pixel Watch. Other expected announcements at Google’s event are Nest smart home devices and new smart Home speakers.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 17:22 IST