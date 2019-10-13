Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL launch on Oct 15: Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds, and more expected

tech

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:43 IST

We’re just a couple of days away from Google’s hardware event on October 15. Google is set to unveil Pixel 4 series which has already been leaked multiple times before the launch. Apart from Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google is also expected to unveil a new Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go and new Nest devices. Here’s everything we know about Google’s next event.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

Probably, the most leaked phone ever, Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are set to come with big design changes. There will be major camera enhancements driven by hardware and software. Google has already confirmed the new Soli radar-based motion sensing chip for air gestures. The Face ID is also set to get a big update. According to reports, Google Pixel 4 will come with deeper Google Assistant integration including raise to wake up the digital assistant.

As far as specs go, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will sport two rear cameras with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel resolution respectively. The camera module will look similar to Apple iPhone 11’s. For selfies, the phones will offer an 8-megapixel camera. The leaked camera specs suggest a big upgrade considering Pixel 4 XL had single rear camera and yet considered among the best. Backed by additional camera hardware, Google Pixel 4 XL will also come with better optimised camera software including a new ‘astrophotography’ mode for night sky photography.

Google Pixel 4 will reportedly come with a 5.7-inch full HD+ screen whereas Google Pixel 4 XL will sport a larger 6.3-inch QHD+ screen. The two phones will have 2,800mAh and 3,700mAh batteries respectively. The latest smartphone series will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage.

Google Pixel Buds

Google is expected to introduce new earbuds at its October 15 hardware event. Dubbed as Pixel Buds 2, Google’s new device is rumoured to come with Type-C support, compact design, and smarter buttons. There will also be more optimised software and deeper Assistant integration.

Google Pixelbook Go

Google is no longer focusing on tablets as it has now shifted its focus on laptops. At its upcoming event, Google is expected to showcase a new Pixelbook Go. The laptop has already been leaked in full glory ahead of the launch.

Google Pixelbook Go is said to look very similar to Apple’s Macbook with improved trackpad and premium design. The specs of Google Pixelbook Go have also leaked. The device is said to run on Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processors with up to 256GB of storage. The device has dual front facing speakers and 2-megapixel front facing camera. The laptop has a 13.3-inch screen in full HD and 4K screens variant. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports USB Type-C. Google Pixelbook is powered by Titan C security chip as well.

Others

Google is also expected to unveil new Nest devices and new smart home speaker. According to reports, Google will launch Google Home Mini 2 at the event.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 14:42 IST