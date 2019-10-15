e-paper
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL leaked cases reveal these key things

Latest Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL updates: Leaked fabric cases give a closer look at the new design on the new flagship phones.

tech Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
More details about Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL surface
More details about Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL surface(Ishan Agarwal/Twitter)
         

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones will be unveiled later this evening. The smartphones have already been leaked multiple times leaving very little to our imaginations. Now, reliable leakster Ishan Agarwal has shared press renders of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases.

According to Agarwal, Google will offer black, blue and grey fabric cases for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. There could also be more colour options, according to his latest tweet. The leak is in line with the recent rumour that Google Pixel 4 will be available in multiple colour options, just like Apple’s iPhone XR and iPhone 11. Google Pixel 4 is rumoured to come in ‘Maybe Pink’, ‘Sky Blue’, ‘Really Yellow’, ‘Slightly Green’, ‘Clearly White’, ‘Just Black’, and ‘Oh So Orange’ colour options.

 

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL leaked cases also confirm the square camera module on the back. Google Pixel 4 series is set to come with two rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. Earlier this year, Google gave an early preview of its Pixel 4 which also included the square camera module – reminiscent to the Apple iPhone 11 and Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro.

 

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are scheduled to launch alongside Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch later this evening at an event in New York City. Google is also expected to launch new Nest smart home devices and refreshed Home smart speakers.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:59 IST

tech