Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices leaked hours before the official launch

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL prices have leaked hours before the launch. Here’s everything you need to know.

tech Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices leaked
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices leaked(Ishan Agarwal/Twitter)
         

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL continue to leak ahead of the official launch. While we already know key specifications and features of the new Google flagship phones, a new leak has revealed the pricing of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

According to droidlife, Google Pixel 4 will start at $799 (Rs 57,000 approximately) whereas the larger Pixel 4 XL will start at $899 (Rs 64,200 approximately). The prices haven’t changed much since the Pixel 3. The last year’s Google Pixel 3 started at $799 while Google Pixel 4 XL at $899. The higher storage variant cost $100 extra.

Google is set to launch Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones later this evening. The latest flagship phones from Google will come with deeper Google Assistant integration, Soli radar motion sensing chip-based air gestures, and a faster Face ID. Ahead of the official launch, Google Pixel 4 specifications have also leaked online.

Google Pixel 4 will features a 5.7-inch full HD+ OLED screen whereas Google Pixel 4 XL will have a larger 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED display. The Pixel 4 will be powered by a 2,800mAh battery whereas Pixel 4 XL will offer a 3,700mAh battery. Both the smartphones will run on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The two phones will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

 

Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL are expected to offer big camera improvements. Unlike the last year’s models, Google Pixel 4 will offer two rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors and 4K video recording support. The phones have an 8-megapixel selfie camera. According to reports, Google Pixel 4 phones will offer better lowlight photos and come with a special “astrophotography” mode for nightsky photography.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:37 IST

