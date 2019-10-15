Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL’s biggest feature may not come to India

tech

Google will soon launch Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. The new series will be a major upgrade over the last three iterations of Pixel phones, at least in the design and camera departments.

Earlier this year, Google gave an early preview of the phone, revealing unique air gesture feature. The Soli radar motion sensing chip-based technology allows users to access key features of the phone by just waving their hands. The feature, however, may not launch in India at all.

According to a report by XDAdevelopers late last month, Google Pixel 4 could skip India for its motion sensing air gesture feature. Google had also hinted at the same when it said the feature will be available in “select Pixel countries.”

According to reports, Google Pixel 4’s motion sensing feature will be available in select European countries and the US. Notable exclusions from the leaked list are India and Japan among others.

What is Soli radar chip?

Google in January this year acquired the US FCC approval for a radar-based motion sensing chip under a Project Soli. Google Pixel 4 is the first smartphone to come with the chip.

“Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering our new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. These capabilities are just the start, and just as Pixels get better over time, Motion Sense will evolve as well. Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries,” Google explained in a blog post.

The feature will allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hands.

