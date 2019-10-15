Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Launch Event Live Updates: New Pixel phones, Pixelbook, Pixelwatch and more

Google will host its annual product event later tonight at 7:30 pm IST in New York City. Here, Google will launch its latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. Google is also expected to launch more hardware products like Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds 2 and the Pixel Watch.

The Pixel 4 smartphones which will be the highlight of the event has already been leaked immensely. Even hours before its launch leaks kept confirming already known information and revealing something new about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. At the same time, Google also teased its new Pixel 4 series confirming its design and some features. Google could also launch new smart home products like an updated Google Home Mini and the Nest as well.

The 2019 ‘Made by Google’ event will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

We've got a few helpful things we can't wait for you to see. Tap below for a reminder to watch the big reveal October 15, 10am ET.https://t.co/p9Dq5sjSqW — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 10, 2019

