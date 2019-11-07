Google Pixel 4’s astrophotography mode rolling out to older Pixel models

tech

Google Pixel 4’s astrophotography mode is now available on the older Pixel models. Google introduced its new astrophotography mode along with the Pixel 4 last month.

Google Pixel 4’s astrophotography mode is available as part of the new Google Camera version 7.2. Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL users can download the latest Google Camera 7.2 from Play Store. Some Pixel 3 and Pixel 2 users have also said that they’re getting the camera update on Reddit. Also, Google Camera 7.2 is compatible with Android 10 devices only.

Astrophotography mode will be available in Google Camera’s ‘Night Sight’ mode. As the name suggests, this camera mode is optimised for taking photos of the night sky which has been a difficult feat for phone cameras. Google Camera 7.2 also brings UI changes to the camera app like the mode switcher moving to the bottom and a panel replacing the top bar controls. Google has also redesigned features like zoom and exposure sliders, time-lapse and adjustable font sizes.

Another Pixel 4 feature Google is rolling out to older devices is the new Recorder app. Google recently confirmed the older Pixel models will get the Recorder app. This is the first native Recorder app from Google and it comes with auto-transcribing feature. Google’s Recorder app can also live transcribe audio recordings. What’s more, it works even in offline mode.

Google said the Recorder app will arrive as a software update but it hasn’t specified when it will launch. There’s also no word on which Pixel models will get the Recorder app.