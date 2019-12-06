e-paper
Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Google Pixel 4’s recorder app with live transcribe now available for older Pixels

Google Pixel 4’s recorder app which can live transcribe audio recordings is now available for the older Pixel models.

tech Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
One of Google Pixel 4’s most exciting features is now available for the older Pixel phones. Google’s first native Recorder app which transcribes audio recordings is now available for the Pixel 2 series, Pixel 3 series and Pixel 3a series.

Google’s Recorder app can be downloaded from the Play Store. Currently, the Recorder app supports only English with more languages expected to be added in the future. Google had confirmed this feature would come to the older Pixels earlier this November. It hadn’t announced which Pixel models would be getting it though. Only the first Pixel phones are left out from this Recorder app.

 

Google had first demonstrated the transcribe feature at the Pixel 4 launch earlier this October. The app can live transcribe audio as it is being recorded. It also lets users search for words and shows the exact time stamps. Google says its Recorder app even has an offline mode. Google’s auto-transcribe feature is however not accurate and can misinterpret words. The Recorder app can also identify and label sounds as it is being recorded.

Google has been slowly rolling out Pixel 4 features for the older Pixels. It recently rolled out ‘Pixel Themes’ which offers customisation along with the December security update. Google also rolled out the Pixel 4’s astrophotography mode for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a phones. This feature is embedded in Google Camera’s ‘Night Sight’ mode. This feature is intended to help take better photos of the night sky.

