Google Pixel 4 to launch on October 15: Top features to watch out for

Google Pixel 4 series is coming next month. Google on Monday began sending out invites for an October 15 event in New York City where it will unveil the next flagship smartphone series.

Google is making some bold design changes with Pixel 4. Google is doing away with the wobbly notch and implementing an edge-to-edge top bezel which features a bunch of sensors that enable a smarter facial recognition and even air gestures. On the back, you’ll notice the square camera module, similar to Apple’s iPhone 11 which looks identical to Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s.

With less than a month to go, let’s take a look at the top features of Google Pixel 4.

Project Soli

Air Gestures have been around since the early days of smartphones. Google’s radar Soli processor brings a “Motion Sense” which allows users to swipe screens, skip songs, snooze alarms, and access other key features by just waving their hands. The feature, however, is unlikely to be available for all users around the world.

Face Unlock

Google is betting big on its new facial recognition feature. Google says its advanced facial recognition feature is much faster and more efficient in awkward angles and darker light settings. Google Pixel 4’s facial recognition will work in any orientation, which means one can unlock the phone even the phone is held upside down. The new facial recognition feature is powered by the built-in Titan M security chip.

Display

Google Pixel 4 will join a small league of premium smartphones to offer 90Hz display. Right now a handful of phones such as OnePlus 7 Pro and upcoming OnePlus 7T offer such faster display refresh rate. Users will have the option to enable or disable the screen refresh rate depending upon their usage. The feature is likely to appeal to gaming enthusiasts.

Camera

Google Pixel 3 phones are highly praised for their camera prowess. Interestingly enough, Google pulled off such camera excellence through just one sensor on the back. Google, however, is now upgrading Pixel 4 with two rear cameras. According to rumours, Google Pixel 4 will offer a 12-megapixel primary sensor and secondary 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Other key camera features expected are 8x optical or hybrid zoom and advanced video camera modes.

Livestream

Google has already posted a YouTube link for the livestream of its October 15 event. According to the description, the event will begin at 10 AM EST (7.30 PM IST).

