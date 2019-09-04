Google Pixel 4 variants revealed ahead of official launch: All you need to know

tech

Google is slated to launch its Pixel 4 series early next month. Google Pixel 4 has been leaked and even teased by the company itself ahead of its launch. Fresh listings now reveal there will be four variants of the Pixel 4 series.

Pixel 4 with model numbers G020I, G020J, G020MN and G020PQ were first listed on the FCC website. Four new Pixel devices have also been listed on the BIS website, mysmartprice reported. The discovery of four Pixel 4 models seems interesting since Google only releases only one variant each for its Pixel phones. Google could be releasing two storage variants for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL this time.

So far we know that Google Pixel 4 will launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. In a first, Google also revealed the design for the Pixel 4 series. There will still be a top bezel housing the selfie camera, sensors and the Soli radar chip. The rear panel will see some change with a square-shaped camera bump. But the company is ditching the dual-tone finish this time.

Google will also finally use dual cameras on its new Pixel series. Possibly the most interesting feature on the Pixel 4 will be air gestures powered by the Soli radar chip. Google Pixel 4 users will be able to do air gestures to skip songs, silence phones and snooze alarms. Google is also integrating ‘Face Unlock’ for security on the Pixel 4 phones. Another interesting feature to look forward to is signing into Google’s services using just one’s fingerprint.

Google Pixel 4 specifications

In terms of specifications, Google Pixel 4 is expected to feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, and the Pixel 4 XL will house a notably bigger 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display. The smartphone could also support 90Hz ‘Smooth Display’. The dual-camera setup could feature a 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens.

Pixel 4 is said to house a 2,800mAh battery, and the Pixel 4 XL will pack a 3,700mAh battery. So far, the storage configuration is expected to be 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

