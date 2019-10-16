e-paper
Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3: What’s different between the two Pixels

Google Pixel 4 launches with better cameras in a newly packaged design. The phone is also capable of air gestures and can live transcribe voice recordings. Here’s how Pixel 4 has upgraded over last year’s Pixel 3.

tech Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:04 IST
Marcia Sekhose
Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo Rick Osterloh, SVP of Google Hardware holds a new Pixel 4 phone while interviewed in Mountain View, Calif.
In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo Rick Osterloh, SVP of Google Hardware holds a new Pixel 4 phone while interviewed in Mountain View, Calif.(AP)
         

Google just launched its new Pixel smartphone series. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL come with a new design, upgraded cameras, better performance and more.

Google Pixel 4 series is by far the most revamped as compared to past Pixel models. Google has opted for a new design, an additional camera and a host of colour options. As advanced as the Pixel 4 phones are, the notch still remains. Last year’s Google Pixel 3 has remained one of the top camera phones with possibly the iPhone 11 being a tough competitor for it.

With the new Pixel 4 series available now, we take a look at how the Pixel has changed from the last generation.

Display, design

Google Pixel 4 has a distinct design change from the Pixel 3 series primarily for its camera module. There’s now a square-shaped camera module at the rear housing two sensors. This makes the Pixel 4 stand out and not look regularly boring like the previous Pixel phones. The display is bigger with a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen.

Google is also no longer using the dual-tone finish on the Pixel 4 phones and offers three colour options of ‘Just Black’, ‘Nearly White’ and ‘Oh So Orange’.

Google Pixel 3 doesn’t have a notch like the Pixel 3 XL but it instead houses thick top and bottom bezels. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone’s dual-tone finish comes in three colours of ‘Not Pink’, ‘Just Black’ and ‘Very White’. The Pixel 4 has an advantage over the Pixel 3 with its 90Hz refresh rate.

Performance

Google Pixel 4 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and packs a 2,800mAh battery. Pixel 3 is powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Although a generation older, the Snapdragon 845 processor is still a tough one and equipped to handle heavy tasks. Google has also bumped up the RAM from 4GB to 6GB on the Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 4 is powered by a 2,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Like the previous generation, Pixel 4 can be wirelessly charged. Pixel 3 has a slightly larger 2,915mAh battery.

Camera

The camera department of Pixel 4 series has received a major upgrade. Google has been doing fine with a single camera and advanced software while rivals have used up to five sensors on their phones. Pixel 4 has a dual-camera setup of 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Google has also improved portrait mode, bokeh lighting and night sight for astrophotography on the Pixel 4. There’s an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Google Pixel 3 still offers a great camera with its single 12.2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone has dual 8-megapixel front cameras. Its features include OIS, EIS, dual pixel phase detection, and portrait mode and night sight. Pixel 3 camera has primarily been praised for its depth mode and night photography. Also, the updated night sight will be available to the Pixel 3 soon.

Features

It’s worth mentioning that Pixel 4 offers ‘Motion Sense’ for features like ‘Quick Gestures’. For example, Pixel 4 users can skip songs, snooze alarms and silence calls by just waving their hand. Google Pixel 4 also comes with a new voice recorder app which has live transcribes recordings.

Summing up,

The new Pixel 4 overpowers the Pixel 3 majorly with better cameras and motion sensing features. Rest of the specifications is mostly at par between the two Pixel phones. Pixel 4 is expected to perform better than the Pixel 3 especially with more RAM now which has been one pain point of the Pixel 3. Pixel 4 can be purchased at $799, the same price Pixel 3 launched at.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:04 IST

