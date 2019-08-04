Google Pixel 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Apple iPhone 11: The big three are coming

tech

Samsung, Google, and Apple are gearing up to launch their latest flagship smartphones in next couple of months. Samsung will fire the first salvo with Galaxy Note 10 series while Google and Apple will follow up with Pixel 4 series and iPhone 11 series. Let’s take a closer look at the big three of smartphones.

Google Pixel 4

Unlike Apple, Google isn’t shy about sharing about its plans for Pixel 4. The company recently revealed Google Pixel 4 will be the company’s first smartphone to run on Soli, a radar-based motion sensing chip. The feature will allow users to perform certain tasks on phones through air gestures. Pixel 4 will also come with a much improved and faster Face Unlock feature.

“Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering our new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. These capabilities are just the start, and just as Pixels get better over time, Motion Sense will evolve as well. Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries,” said Google in a blog post last week.

Google Pixel 4 is expected to come with at least three rear cameras packed in a Huawei Mate 20-like square camera module. You can expect Google Pixel 4 to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ processor and Android Q (out-of-the-box).

Apple iPhone 11

No 5G for Apple’s iPhones this year. The company is expected to continue the tradition of three phones this year as well. Apple’s 2019 iPhones, also dubbed as iPhone 11, will come with triple rear cameras. Apple will introduce an ultra wide-angle lens and 120fps slow-motion video recording support.

The latest iPhones will support Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip which is expected to bring better power efficiency and smarter machine learning capabilities. Apple iPhone 11 is also rumoured to come with a Taptic Engine which is set to succeed 3D Touch.

Apart from upgrade in the camera and performance departments, Apple is likely to retain two models featuring AMOLED panels and one with LCD display. Apple may introduce USB Type-C support as well but there are reports that the change will take place next year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung will launch Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. Unlike previous years, Samsung will introduce multiple iterations of Galaxy Note 10, giving it a series-like treatment. Samsung is expected to launch at least two Note 10 models including a Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The top-end model is likely to offer 45W fast charging support. For performance, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will rely on Exynos 9825 processor, an upgrade over Exynos 9820 chip that powers Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus aka Galaxy Note 10 Pro will have 6.75-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with HDR 10+ support. Other expected features include triple rear cameras, 25W fast charging (out-of-the-box), up to 8GB of RAM, 4,500mAh battery, and USB Type-C support.

