Google Pixel 4: Why the next Google flagship is worth waiting for

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:43 IST

With the iPhone 11 unveiling over, all eyes are now set on the upcoming Google Pixel smartphones. Google will launch its new Pixel smartphones very soon. The new Pixel 4 series appear to be quite promising based on leaks and reports, and teasers from Google itself.

Google has been introducing its Pixel smartphones during the first week of October. This time, the company might push it a little further to October 15, according to leakster Evan Blass. Google is expected to launch Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. Google has already confirmed dual rear cameras, a first in the Pixel series, air gestures and facial recognition as well. Leaks and rumours also suggest some big upgrades for the Pixel 4 phones.

We take a look at the features and specifications that make the Google Pixel 4 worth waiting for.

Cameras

Google Pixel flagships have been a pioneer in smartphone photography. The same can be expected from Pixel 4 as well. Google is also finally embracing dual cameras with the Pixel 4 series. Specifics of the Pixel 4 aren’t confirmed as yet but leaks suggest a 12-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens.

Software upgrades on the Pixel 4 include a new Motion Mode which will allow users to shoot high-quality action videos with blurry backgrounds. Google is also improving Night Mode with faster image processing and brighter lowlight photos. Pixel 4 could also get up to 8X zoom and a DSLR-like accessory for Pixel 4.

Display

Google Pixel 4 has been leaked multiple times with a 90Hz display like the OnePlus 7 Pro. A recent Android 10 source code discovery showed evidence of 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 4’s display. The smartphone will come with a toggle on/off switch for 90Hz ‘Smooth Display’. In terms of specifications, Pixel 4 could feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, while the Pixel 4 XL will house a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display.

Air gestures

Possibly the most interesting feature on the Pixel 4 series are air gestures. The new Pixel phones will be powered by Google’s Soli radar chip for ‘Motion Sense’. This enables users to swipe screens, skip songs, snooze alarms and more by just waving their hand. Google said Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries.

Advanced face unlock

Along with dual cameras, Google is also finally integrating face unlock on its Pixel 4 phones. Although very late to the game, Google’s facial recognition technology is more advanced than competition. Google Pixel 4 will automatically recognize the user when they hold the phone. Other smartphones require users to face the phone directly for it to unlock. Google also said the Pixel 4’s facial recognition will work in any orientation even upside down. Google ensures privacy on its Pixel 4 phones by storing your photo on Titan M security chip.

Design

Design is subjective but it’s worth noting that Google Pixel 4 will sport a different look. Google Pixel 4 will house a square shaped camera panel and glass body with no dual-tone finish. The camera design looks similar to the iPhone 11 but less protruding. One disappointing factor could be the presence of bezels on the Pixel 4. But the bezels remain to house the many sensors on Pixel 4.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 12:39 IST