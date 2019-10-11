Google Pixel 4 will be a colourful smartphone series like iPhone 11

tech

Google Pixel 4 is turning out to be the most leaked smartphone ever. There’s already so much we know about the new Pixel 4 series ahead of its official launch on October 15.

A new leak now reveals more colour options for the Pixel 4 series. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will come in seven colour options – ‘Maybe Pink’, ‘Sky Blue’, ‘Really Yellow’, ‘Slightly Green’, ‘Clearly White’, ‘Just Black’, and ‘Oh So Orange’. That’s a long line of colour options for the Pixel 4 series which is almost similar to what Apple offers for the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

Google had already teased the new coral colour for Pixel 4 through a Billboard at New York City. Other than new colours, Google Pixel 4 series will also feature a new design with square-shaped camera module similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. Google will also finally adopt the dual-camera setup on its Pixel phones. The company is also said to introduce new camera features on the Pixel 4 series.

Google Pixel 4 will come with Soli radar-based motion sensing chip for air gestures. Users will be able to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phones by waving their hands. The new Pixel 4 phones will also offer facial recognition. Although not a new feature, Google says their face unlock is advanced and can detect the user’s face upside down.

In terms of specifications, Google Pixel 4 will most likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.Its dual-camera setup could feature a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens.

