Home / Tech / Google Pixel 4 XL prototype appears online in a gray color variant

Google Pixel 4 XL prototype appears online in a gray color variant

The phone in the image features a steel gray colour and it has a black coloured chassis, which is akin to other models in the Pixel 4 series.

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 10:07 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
Google launched Pixel 4 in three colour variants last year.
Google launched the Pixel 4 series smartphones clad with Soli radar chip amid huge fanfare last year. The phone, as we all know, was launched in three colour variants, which includes Black, White and Orange. Now, a new report hints that the company was considering a fourth gray colour for its Pixel 4 series smartphones.

A prototype of the Pixel 4 XL has leaked on the Chinese e-commerce site Taobao (via 9To5 Google). The prototype shows the Pixel 4 XL smartphone is the never-before-seen gray colour variant.

The phone in the image features a steel gray colour and it has a black coloured chassis, which is akin to other models in the Pixel 4 series. It also has Black coloured volume rockers and a gray coloured power button on the right side, which blends nicely with the phone’s overall gray colour.

The phone also has a bunch of stickers at the back, one of which refers to the Verizon Wireless with the code ‘VZW”. It also has reference to Google’s internal links. Additionally, there is a special sticker in the front of the phone near the Soli radar chip.

It’s hard to decide if Google was ever planning to launch a gray coloured Pixel 4 XL. For all we know, this could be a prototype that the company used during the testing. In any case there is no telling now.

