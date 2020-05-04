Google Pixel 4a camera samples leak ahead of launch

tech

Updated: May 04, 2020 08:33 IST

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 4a smartphone this month. There isn’t much that’s not known about the mid-range Pixel, thanks to multiple leaks. Now even the camera samples of the Pixel 4a have been leaked.

The Pixel 4a’s camera samples were shared by YouTuber Julio Lusson (TechnoLike Plus) with XDA Developers. The camera samples show off the Google Camera app’s features like Portrait Mode, Astrophotography, Night Sight and HDR+. The camera samples in original quality can be viewed through this Google Photos link.

According to XDA Developers, the Pixel 4a’s camera samples reveal the photos have “excellent detail, balanced noise reduction with visible luminance noise, adequate (but not best in class) dynamic range, and great color accuracy”. It’s Night Sight is also considered to be better than the one on Samsung’s Galaxy S20+.

In terms of specs, Pixel 4a is said to feature a single 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor at the rear. For selfies, it will house an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with fixed-focus, and EIS support. The rear camera will support OIS, EIS and auto-focus as well.

As for the rest of the specs, Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. It could be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options paired with 6GB of RAM. More details on the Pixel 4a include a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display, a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and Titan-M security chip.

Like the Pixel 3a, this one is also expected to launch at a starting price of $399 (Rs 30,600 approx) for the base model.