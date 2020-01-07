Google Pixel 4a case renders confirm square camera, punch-hole display

tech

Google Pixel 3a offered the Pixel 3’s high-end camera but featured a dated design. Google Pixel 4a could change with a more premium design according to leaked renders and cases. Pixel 4a is seen with a punch-hole camera display and a square camera bump whose use case is yet to be understood.

The latest case renders confirm past leaks of what the Pixel 4a’s possible design. The display will be more premium than the Pixel 4 at least in terms of design. There’s a single punch-hole camera on the left side of the display similar to the Galaxy S10. The square camera bump is quite confusing since the Pixel 4a has only one camera sensor. Also the LED flash is on the left top while the lens is on the bottom right making it look even weirder.

There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the rear as opposed to the side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4. The Pixel 4a case renders also reveal a headphone jack, USB-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom. These are only leaked renders of the Pixel 4a and cannot be confirmed as the final design. Details are still scarce on the specifications of the Pixel 4a but reports suggest a 5.81-inch OLED display.

Pixel 4a punch-hole camera display. ( Slash Leaks )

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 4a at its I/O conference later in May. This time however there might not be a Pixel 4a XL according to YouTuber Dave Lee who claims Google will launch only one mid-range Pixel this year.