Google Pixel 4a case reveals punch-hole camera, rear fingerprint sensor and more

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:57 IST

There’s really not much left to know about the Google Pixel 4a except for its price and probably some new features. Its design and specs have been leaked in entirety and multiple times. There are now Pixel 4a cases which reveal the phone’s design from all angles and it’s something we’ve seen already.

The latest Pixel 4a cases were revealed by Gizmo China but the casemaker’s name hasn’t been mentioned in the report. Nevertheless, the phone’s case shows how the Pixel 4a will look from the front and back. Confirming past leaks, the Pixel 4a will feature a punch-hole camera on its display making it a first for a Pixel phone. On the right side, there’s the power button and the volume rocker.

The Pixel 4a case also shows that the phone will house a rear fingerprint sensor. This confirms that the Pixel 4a will not support face unlock like the flagship Pixel 4. The smartphone will also sport a single rear camera but it will be housed in a square module as seen on the Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 4a case. ( Gizmo China )

The new design revealed for the Pixel 4a doesn’t reveal anything different and it only retirates what has been leaked so far. Other than design, the Pixel 4a’s full specs have also been leaked. It will come with a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor, and Google’s Titan M security chip.

You can expect a 12.2-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. There might not be a bump in megapixel count but the Pixel 4a will most likely have all the Google Camera goodness.

More details on the Pixel 4a include a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C charger. The smartphone is also expected to launch in two storage variants available with 64GB and 128GB and6GB of RAM.