Google Pixel 4a could come with Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB RAM

Google Pixel 4a is expected to feature a 5.81-inch display is, FHD+ with 1080 by 2,340-pixel resolution at 443 ppi

tech Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Google Pixel 4a key specifications leaked
Google Pixel 4a key specifications leaked(Bloomberg)
         

The upcoming Google Pixel 4a, which is expected to be the successor of the budget Pixel 3a is likely to pack in the Snapdragon 730 chipset, which will be backed by 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage.

YouTube channel TechnoLike Plus has shared an extensive hands-on with the purported midrange device, showing new design with that smudge-laden matte plastic black back casing, which also includes a rear fingerprint scanner.

According to the new leaks, the Pixel 4a has tried to match the design of the standard Google Pixel 4 very closely.

The device is expected to feature a 5.81-inch display is, FHD+ with 1080 by 2,340-pixel resolution at 443 ppi. It is also worth noting that the screen appears to have a 60Hz refresh rate - not 90Hz.

But unlike the Pixel 4’s dual sensor at the back, the budget 4a is likely to have a single 12MP sensor that can record 4K video, in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the same USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers.

There’s a hole-punch selfie camera in the display and may come with a 3,080mAh battery.

