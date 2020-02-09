e-paper
Google Pixel 4A could run on Snapdragon 730 chip, may skip 5G support

Google Pixel 4A could run on Snapdragon 730 chip, may skip 5G support

Google is said showcase new Pixel 4A series at its I/O conference in May this year. Here’s what we know about the new phones from Google so far.

tech Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Pixel 4A could skip 5G
Google Pixel 4A could skip 5G(AP)
         

Google is expected to showcase the Pixel 4A series at its I/O conference later this year. Just like the last year, Pixel 4A is expected to be affordable and bring core features of the main version. Since it’s 2020, it was assumed Pixel 4A will come with 5G connectivity, but a new leak suggests otherwise.

According to XDA Developers, Google Pixel 4A will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. It is worth noting that the chipset doesn’t support 5G connectivity. Non availability of 5G isn’t likely to be a deal breaker in markets where the next generation connectivity hasn’t arrived or aren’t getting anytime sooner.

For markets like the US and Europe, things could be different. It is also worth noting that a wide variety of smartphones from different OEMs are expected to launch with 5G across price points.

The silver lining right now is that the latest leak doesn’t say the Snapdragon 730 processor will be for all the Google Pixel 4A models. According to a report last month, Google will showcase as many as three phones under Pixel 4A branding. The report also stated that other two models will ship run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor which has a 5G modem built-in.

Reports suggest Google Pixel 4A may double down on the “premium” element with a new design and punch-hole camera display. The smartphone is said to come with a 5.81-inch OLED screen. Other leaked specs are 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

