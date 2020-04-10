Google Pixel 4a full specs, retail box leak as launch nears

tech

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:39 IST

Google could launch a new smartphone very soon as multiple leaks appear online. Pixel 4a will be Google’s second mid-range phone after Pixel 3a. Google is said to not launch a Pixel 4a XL version this time but the possibility hasn’t been ruled out completely.

Google Pixel 4a full specs were revealed by 9to5Google. The smartphone’s retail box also leaked hinting at the close proximity of the launch which will most likely take place next month. The retail packaging doesn’t reveal much other than the same rear camera design as leaked. Google was expected to launch the Pixel 4a at its I/O 2020 conference in May but the event has been cancelled. It is still expected to go ahead with the launch.

Starting with the specs, Pixel 4a will feature a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole camera for selfies. It will however not feature face unlock like the flagship Pixel 4. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU for graphics. It will also be equipped with Google’s Titan M security chip.

There isn’t a major bump in camera specs as the Pixel 4a is expected to sport a 12.2-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone will most likely pack all the Google camera goodness.

Pixel 4a is also said to house a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C charger. The smartphone will be available with 6GB of RAM and possibly two storage variants with 64GB and 128GB. It will also come packed with Pixel’s ‘Now Playing’ feature, the new Google Assistant and Android updates for three years. In terms of design, Pixel 4a will be clad in a plastic body like last year’s Pixel 3a.