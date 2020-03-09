Google Pixel 4a images hint towards a punch-hole display, rear camera bump

tech

Google’s upcoming budget smartphone, the Google Pixel 4a, has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past couple of weeks have detailed features that we expect to see in the Pixel 3a successor. And now, a new report shed light on the design of the upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone.

According to a series of tweets by Tech Droider, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to roughly of the same size as that of the Pixel 3a smartphone. However, it is expected to get slimmer bezels compared to its year-old sibling. Unlike the Pixel 3a, which had an iPhone-like notch on top, the Pixel 4a is likely to come with a punch-hole display wherein the phone’s selfie camera will be placed on the top left corner of the phone. The narrow bezel on top also houses the phone’s earpiece.

The leaked images also give us a look at the phone’s back. As expected, the Pixel 4a comes with a Pixel 4-like square camera bump that houses a single rear camera and an LED flash. The phone also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which indicates that Google will ditch the Soli radar chip in its upcoming budget smartphone in a bid to make it more affordable and bring it to more countries across the globe compared to its elder sibling, the Google Pixel 4.

The images, however, do not give us a glimpse of the phone’s bottom region where the speaker grill and the charging port are placed and so we cannot say if the company will continue to offer a 3.5mm jack in its budget Pixel phone. That said, reports in the past have hinted that Google in the past will continue to offer a headphone jack in its Pixel 4a series smartphones this year.

Separately, reports have said that the Pixel 4a would be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. Additionally, the Google Pixel 4a could also feature a 5.81-inch OLED display.

Google was slated to launch its upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone at its annual developers conference, the Google I/O 2020, in May this year. However, the company has cancelled the physical event owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It remains to be seen how the company will announce its next generation budget Pixel phone.