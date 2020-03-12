Google Pixel 4a leak reveals a $399 price tag

tech

It is the season of leaks. After the launch of Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones and the reported cancellation of the iPhone SE 2 launch event, it’s time that we focus on Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone. The Google Pixel 4a has been the subject of numerous leaks in the past couple of weeks. Now, a new report details the price of the upcoming smartphone.

According to noted tipster Evan Blass, Google’s next generation budget smartphone will cost $399. If Blass’ intel is indeed correct, the Pixel 4a will cost the same as the price at which the Pixel 3a was launched last year.

Apart from revealing the price, Blass also shared a series of images pertaining to the Pixel 4a smartphone. These images not only give us a glimpse of how the phone would look like but they also take us through the phone’s key features, which include Google Assistant, the phone’s camera, Google Maps and Google Photos.

Google Pixel 4a is likely to get 6GB RAM. ( Evan Blass/Twitter )

In terms of the design, the Pixel 4a, as seen in the billboard, comes with a neon-coloured power button, a square camera module with LED flash, thin bezels on all four sides and a punch-hole display wherein the selfie camera is placed on the top left corner. The phone also has a rear mounted fingerprint scanner, which hints towards Google’s plans of dropping the Soli radar chip in its budget Pixel phone. Notably, these details are consistent with the reports that have been circulating online so far.

As far as the specifications are concerned, a separate report earlier this week stated that the Pixel 4a will come with a 5.81-inch display. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The phone is expected to come with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 3,080mAh battery. It will come with a 3.5mm jack and a USB Type-C port.

It is worth noting that Google was expected to launch the Pixel 4a smartphone at I/O 2020. But the company has cancelled its physical owing to the coronavirus fears. Under the present circumstances, it remains to be seen when the company launches its budget Pixel phone.