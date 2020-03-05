Google Pixel 4a leaked images reveal weird camera design

tech

Google cancelled the physical event for its annual developer conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will still conduct an online event for the same. Here, Google is expected to launch a new Pixel smartphone. Leaked images of the Pixel 4a have now appeared online giving a good look at its design.

Google Pixel 4a images shared by SlashLeaks reveal the phone’s front and rear design. Up front, there’s a single punch-hole camera which corroborates past leaks. Google will also finally do away with the notch display if this leak is to be believed.

At the rear, the Pixel 4a is seen with a single camera in a weird square module. The camera design replicates the Pixel 4 but in an inconvenient way since there’s only one rear camera. The Pixel 4a also has a rear fingerprint sensor which confirms no in-display fingerprint sensor. The colour seen here looks somewhat black/dark gray.

Google Pixel 4a leaked image.

This design of the Pixel 4a cannot be confirmed since it’s a leak but it does go by what has been reported or rumoured about the phone.

In terms of specifications, Pixel 4a is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone could be offered with 64GB of built-in storage. Pixel 4a could also feature a 5.81-inch OLED display.

Along with the Pixel 4a, Google is rumoured to launch two more mid-range Pixels. Rumour has it that Google is actually working on three mid-range Pixels this year. One of these could run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with a 5G modem.