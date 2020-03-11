Google Pixel 4a leaked video 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 730 and more

tech

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 10:25 IST

Google’s upcoming budget smartphone, the Google Pixel 4a, has been in news for quite sometime now. Last week, leaked images of the Pixel 3a successor gave us an initial glimpse about the phone’s design. And now, a leaked video reveals the detailed specifications about the upcoming smartphone.

According to a video by TecnoLike Plus (via Engadget), the Google Pixel 4a is expected to come with 5.81-inch display, which is slightly bigger than Pixel 3a’s 5.6-inch screen. It is expected to come with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and feature a punch hole display that houses the phone’s single front camera. This is another major departure from the Pixel 3a, which comes with a notch on top.

The upcoming budget Pixel smartphone is likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. In terms of the camera, the phone is likely to come with a 12-megapixel rear camera that is housed inside a square camera module. It has a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the back, which indicates that Google will ditch the Soli radar chip in the Pixel 4a smartphone.

Additionally, Google, as per the video plans to retain the 3.5mm jack in the Pixel 4a. The headphone jack will be placed on the top while the USB Type-C port will be placed at the bottom of the phone. The phone is expected to pack a 3,080mAh battery. Interestingly, these details are consistent with an older report that talked about the phone’s design. The only change seems to be in case of the RAM capacity. The new video, which is reportedly based on the pre-production model of the phone, hints that the phone will get a bigger RAM capacity.

ALSO READ: Pixel 4a: Google could indeed launch three mid-range Pixels this year

As far as the availability is concerned, the Google Pixel 4a was scheduled to be launched at the Google I/O 2020 in May this year. But with the physical event of Google’s annual developers conference being cancelled owing to coronavirus outbreak. Amid the present circumstances it remains to be seen when Google will launch its next generation budget Pixel phone.