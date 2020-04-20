Google Pixel 4a to launch next month: Expected specs, price, features

tech

Google is expected to launch its new budget smartphone ‘Pixel 4a’ earliest by May or June. This would be Google’s second ‘affordable’ Pixel phone after the Pixel 3a which also launched last May. Pixel 4a was expected to be unveiled at Google’s I/O conference in May which got cancelled due to Covid-19.

There have been multiple leaks, rumours and renders of the Pixel 4a. We pretty much know how the phone will look and what specifications it will come with. Its price has also been predicted. With the launch nearing, we take a look at everything we know so far about the Pixel 4a.

Design

Google will finally do away with the notch and opt for the punch-hole camera on the Pixel 4a. It will be a single punch-hole camera on the Pixel 4a’s display giving more screen room. Leaked renders also revealed a similar camera module on the Pixel 4a like the Pixel 4 which is a square one. This will however be on a single rear camera. It’s also expected to house a rear fingerprint sensor. Pixel 4a will also be clad in a plastic body like the Pixel 3a.

Specs

Google Pixel 4a’s full specs were revealed recently which also corroborated what has been leaked multiple times. It will feature a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. The smartphone will sport a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Pixel 4a is also said to house aa 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. In terms of variants, Pixel 4a will come with 6GB of RAM plus 64GB and 128GB as options.

Features

Pixel 4a will come with the ‘Now Playing’ feature, and the new Google Assistant as well. The smartphone will also be equipped with Google’s Titan-M chip for built-in security features. It will also come packed with all the Google Camera goodness. One premium feature it will lack would be face unlock.

Price

The upcoming Pixel 4a is predicted to launch at a starting price of $399 (Rs 30,600 approx) for the base model. This was also the starting price for the Pixel 3a. Going by this pricing, Pixel 4a would directly compete with the newly launched Apple iPhone SE 2.