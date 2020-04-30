Google Pixel 4a to likely to go on sale on May 22

tech

Google introduced its first budget smartphone, that is, the Pixel 3a, at its annual developers conference last year giving us hopes that the company would follow a similar trend this year with the launch of the Pixel 4a. However, the company has remained tight lipped about the launch of its next generation budget smartphone so far. But now a new report finally details when the phone will be available in the market.

According to a report by a German site, Caschys Blog, the Google Pixel 4a will go on sale in the country on May 22. The news comes as a courtesy of internal documents of telecom giant Vodafone, which is likely to be one of the carriers in the country and it is likely to be priced at €399 (Rs 32,598) in the Eurozone. Separate reports have hinted to a $399 (Rs 30,000 approximately) price tag in the US.

Separately, reports in the past have hinted that the Pixel 4a is expected to come with a 5.81-inch punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

It is likely to come with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 3,080mAh battery. Additionally, it will feature support for a 3.5mm jack and a USB Type-C port.