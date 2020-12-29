Google Pixel 4a unofficial renders reveal big design changes

tech

Google took an inspiration from Apple (iPhone XR) and Samsung (Galaxy S10e) to launch Pixel 3a-series in India. With the Pixel 4 series launched, Google is now gearing up for the successor to Pixel 3a. Ahead of the official release, the first unofficial renders of the sequel to Pixel 3a have surfaced online.

Published by leakster OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, the renders give a closer look at the design of the upcoming Pixel 3a series. The most visible change is the display which houses a punch-hole selfie camera on the top left corner. The Pixel 3a features thick bezels on top and bottom to offer an 18:9 aspect ratio and 76.25 % screen-to-body ratio – unlike several phones in 2019 which offer a 19:9 aspect ratio and much higher screen-to-body ratio.

According to the renders, Google Pixel 4a will sport a 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch display. The base houses the USB port and dual speaker grilles. On the back, Google Pixel 4a has a square camera module but housing only one sensor. There’s a dedicated fingerprint sensor and a “G” logo at the bottom. The back panel appears to have a matte finish. As far as the camera module goes, it’s quite similar to what we’ve seen in iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4 series.

Google Pixel 4a is set to debut at Google’s I/O 2020 developer conference which takes place in the first half of the year. The phone will reportedly come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. Pixel 4a is likely to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series chipset.

And here comes my last late #Christmas gift in form of your very first and early look at the #Google #Pixel4a!

360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/rsvRkjVOln pic.twitter.com/sqG6J5knSR — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 28, 2019

It is worth noting that Google didn’t launch Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in India over the Soli radar-based motion-sensing feature. The motion-sensing feature essentially uses 60GHz mmWave frequency to operate. Google, however, failed to secure the license for the band in India.

“Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We determine availability based on a variety of factors, including local trends, and product features. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India,” a Google spokesperson had said.

It’s not clear whether Google Pixel 4a will have the Soli radar motion-sensing feature or not.