Google Pixel 4a XL latest leak reveals new camera details

Google Pixel 4a XL may come with more camera sensors on the back. The predecessor sported a single 12.2-megapixel camera.

tech Updated: Apr 10, 2020 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Pixel 4a XL leaks again
Google Pixel 4a XL leaks again
         

Google is set to unveil Pixel 4a series later this year. Ahead of the official release, there have been plenty of leaks and rumours around the series so far. Now, a new leak gives more information about what’s being dubbed as Pixel 4a XL.

An eBay listing for “Google pixel 4a XL Replacement New Battery Back Cover Door” reveals the back panel of the Pixel 4A XL. Seen in “Barely Blue” colour, Google Pixel 4a XL has slot for fingerprint sensor on the back. There’s also a slot for 3.5mm headphone jack.

The biggest change, however, is the camera panel. The smartphone is seen to have as many as three cutouts for sensors which could be two cameras and one for flash.

It may be recalled that Google Pixel 3a XL has single 12-megapixel camera on the back. The company had launched Pixel 4 with dual cameras including 12.2-megapixel and 16-megapixel telephoto lens.

That said, Google Pixel 4a full specifications have already leaked online. According to reports, Pixel 4a will feature a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB of RAM. The phone could be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

The Pixel 4a will reportedly feature 12.2-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone is said to feature a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Officials spot a silver lining in India’s Covid-19 battle; prep for dark clouds
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
LIVE: Punjab CM says community transmission of Covid-19 has begun in state
Hardest batsman to get out, didn’t have a weakness: Clarke on India legend
IPS officer who helped Wadhawans during lockdown sent on compulsory leave
‘Wanting Pak cricket back at top?’: Malik, Raja engage in war of words
JioPOS Lite app lets you earn commission on every Jio recharge
Pakistan dreams of future with electric vehicles but reality is a nightmare
