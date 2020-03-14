Google Pixel 5 may indeed be a mid-range phone

tech

Google has been rumoured to launch three mid-range Pixel smartphones this year. Even the flagship Pixel 5 is expected to be powered by a mid-range processor. A new leak further adds to the speculation that the Pixel 5 will indeed be a mid-range phone.

According to a 9to5Google report, the latest evidence comes from APK files of an unreleased version of the Google Camera app. The report explains that in the Google Camera app there’s mention of “photo_pixel_2020_config” which is most likely the Pixel 5. There’s also mention of the codename Bramble which was earlier spotted with Snapdragon 765G processor. Along with Bramble, Google is working on ‘Redfin’ which also has the same chipset.

Based on this report, Bramble and Redfin are possibly the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL smartphones. The major change here is the usage of a mid-range chipset instead of a flagship one which Google usually goes for. It also leads to speculation that the Pixel 5 series could be priced lower than it normally does.

The upcoming Pixel 5 series is also expected to come with reverse wireless charging support. This feature would let Pixel 5 wirelessly charge other compatible devices like earbuds, smartwatches and even smartphones.

Google is also working on the Pixel 4a which would be the company’s low-cost Pixel phone. A recent leak revealed the Pixel 4a will come with a punch-hole selfie camera and a square camera module at the rear. Pixel 4a’s price was also revealed to be $399 (Rs 30,000 approx) which is the same price Pixel 3a launched at last year.