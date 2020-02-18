e-paper
Google Pixel 5 spotted in AOSP, could be the rumoured 'Bramble' mid-range phone

Google Pixel 5 spotted in AOSP, could be the rumoured ‘Bramble’ mid-range phone

Google Pixel 5 which would be the company’s flagship phone this year has made its first appearance in AOSP.

tech Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo new Pixel 4 phones are displayed at Google in Mountain View, California.
In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo new Pixel 4 phones are displayed at Google in Mountain View, California.(AP)
         

Google’s next flagship phone launch is months away but it has already made its first official appearance. Google Pixel 5 has been spotted in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) confirming its existence, for now.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Pixel 5 was mentioned in an AOSP code for Android’s Linux Kernel. In the code change, the AOSP developer says that it hasn’t been tested on the Pixel 5. This doesn’t reveal anything other than the existence of the upcoming Google flagship and its name which was expected anyway.

The 9to5Google report however mentions that this Pixel 5 and one of Google’s rumoured phone ‘Bramble’ uses the same Linux kernel version. Google has been found working on three mid-range phones codenamed ‘Sunfish’, ‘Bramble’ and ‘Redfin’. Google is expected to launch its mid-range Pixel 4a later this summer. But these discoveries led to the assumption that Google would introduce three mid-range phones this year.

Also, if the Pixel 5 is indeed Bramble, then it wouldn’t be a flagship phone. Bramble and Redfin Pixel phones are expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor which comes with a built-in 5G modem.

Reports also suggest Sunfish and Bramble could be Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL. Another report suggests Google will not launch the Pixel 4a XL this year. We’re only dealing with codenames as confirmations for Google’s new Pixel phones. Google could be choosing a different strategy for its Pixel phones this year.

tech