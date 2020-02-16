e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google Pixel 5 XL leak reveals a strange camera setup on the back

Google Pixel 5 XL leak reveals a strange camera setup on the back

The leaked image is one of three prototype renders, thus, meaning that the render we are seeing may not see the light of the day as the Google Pixel 5 smartphone.

tech Updated: Feb 16, 2020 10:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Alleged Google Pixel 5 XL image leaks with unique camera setup
Alleged Google Pixel 5 XL image leaks with unique camera setup (Front Page Tech)
         

It may have been just a few months since Google launched its Pixel 4 smartphones, but a new image has leaked that shows the purported Pixel 5 XL with a unique-looking design language.

The phone is reported to keep the same texture finished on both the frames and the rear glass, both matte/soft touch. It would be a good idea to go with such a design since Apple and Samsung (Google’s biggest competitors) have square/rectangular camera setups, GSMArena reported on Saturday quoting Front Page Tech.

However, the leaked image is one of three prototype renders, thus, meaning that the render we are seeing may not see the light of the day as the Google Pixel 5 smartphone. 

The YouTuber showed the back of the Pixel 5 in his leak. It looks monstrous, yes, but it ultimately won’t matter what Google does with the camera module as long as the Pixel 5 takes better photos than ever, according to BGR.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 4A could run on Snapdragon 730 chip, may skip 5G support

Earlier in October, Google announced the newly-launched Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones will not be available in India. In a statement, the company said it has decided not to make Pixel 4 duo available in the country.

The Google Pixel 4 has a radar sensor, dubbed Project Soli during development, and now called Motion Sense.

This allows the smartphone to support air gestures - so you can wave your hands at your phone to execute certain actions. This works on 60GHz spectrum and that was said to be the reason why the company didn’t launch the phones in India.

tags
top news
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
‘People are happy’: Manish Sisodia on Kejriwal’s decision to retain ministers
‘People are happy’: Manish Sisodia on Kejriwal’s decision to retain ministers
‘Nayak 2 is back again,’ reads poster at Arvind Kerjiwal’s swearing-in venue
‘Nayak 2 is back again,’ reads poster at Arvind Kerjiwal’s swearing-in venue
Shaheen Bagh protestors want to meet Amit Shah en masse, cops deny consent
Shaheen Bagh protestors want to meet Amit Shah en masse, cops deny consent
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
Top US trade representative not coming as Donald Trump seeks ‘right deal’
Top US trade representative not coming as Donald Trump seeks ‘right deal’
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Venue, fixtures, date & time - all you need to know
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Venue, fixtures, date & time - all you need to know
Coronavirus: Nepal sends aircraft to Wuhan for evacuation of its citizens
Coronavirus: Nepal sends aircraft to Wuhan for evacuation of its citizens
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech