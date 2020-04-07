Google Pixel Buds 2 could reach the US market in late April or early May

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:17 IST

Look like Google’s new Pixel Buds will be hitting the shelves sooner than we expect. While Google has already started taking pre-orders for the wireless earphones, some third-party retailers are also said to be taking pre-orders in the US. Announced alongside the Pixel 4 and 4XL smartphones in October last year, the $179 (roughly Rs 13,500) earbuds never went on sale. However, now, a Chicago-based retailed Abt is notifying interested users about the potential shipping date. As mentioned by 9to5Google, the Pixel Buds 2 will start shipping by the ‘end of April/early May.’

The notification is going out to those who pre-ordered the earbuds. One of the customers got the email stating that “We are writing to keep you updated on the status of your pre-order for the Google Pixel Buds – GA01470-US. We have been informed by Google this new product is expected to be releases to arrival in our warehouse by end of April/early May. We are continuing to work with Google to receive this product as soon as possible. Once received we will promptly ship your order.”

It is being said that not just Abt but other third-party retailers may also start shipping the Pixel Buds 2 around the same time frame. This also includes Google, considering it has already started taking pre-orders.

Also read: Samsung’s next gen Galaxy Buds may look like beans

However, the report adds that some colour variants of the earbuds might not be available at the time of release. It was launched in Clearly White, Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black colours but it looks like White will be the only one that will be available first. Others may reach by July as per the same retailer.

Here’s a mail one of the customers got for the Black model. “We are writing to keep you updated on the status of your order for the Google Pixel Buds black model GA01478-US. We have been informed by Google this new model is expect to be released early/mid July to arrive in our warehouse.”

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Buds to JBL Tune 120TWS: 5 best wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000

Google Pixel Buds 2 features

As a refresher, the Pixel Buds 2 comes with hands-free Google Assistant support and includes real-time language translation as well. There are 12mm dynamic drivers alongside built-in sensors to recognise the outside noise. Sporting a sweat and water resistant build, the earbuds are compatible with ‘Find My Tool’ feature and wireless charging.