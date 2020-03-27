Google Pixel Buds 2 spring launch on track as it passes through FCC

tech

Google could be launching its second-generation Pixel Buds soon. Google’s new wireless earbuds have passed through the FCC hinting at its imminent launch.

The FCC listing features two units - G1007 and G1008 which could be the left and right earbuds, according to 9to5Google. The earbuds are also equipped with the same Bluetooth frequencies. Prior to this, Google Pixel Buds 2 were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site and wireless charging consortium as well. The FCC listing points towards a close launch for the wireless earbuds.

Google had also announced a Spring 2020 availability for the new Pixel Buds at last year’s Pixel 4 launch. Google unveiled its new wireless earbuds at the Pixel 4 launch. Priced at $179, the new Pixel Buds come with hands-free Google Assistant support. The wireless earbuds also feature real-time translations.

They’re also equipped with custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers. The wireless earbuds also have built-in sensors which are said to detect and minimise background noise.

Google Pixel Buds 2 are sweat and water resistant, and they come in four colour options of orange, white, mint and black. In terms of connectivity, the new Pixel Buds are compatible with Android, iOS and laptops running Bluetooth 4 and above.

These Pixel Buds are also compatible with Google’s Find My Device tool. The Pixel Buds case comes with support for wireless charging.

Google will most likely announce the availability of its new Pixel Buds through a blog post. The company recently cancelled its I/O developer conference completely. It was supposed to host an online event but changed plans due to the Covid-19 outbreak worsening.