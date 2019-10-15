e-paper
Google Pixel Buds wireless earbuds unveiled at ‘Made by Google’ event

Google Pixel Buds have officially launched. The new wireless earbuds will compete with Amazon Echo Buds and Microsoft Surface Earbuds.

tech Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google unveils Pixel Buds
Google unveils Pixel Buds(Google )
         

Google at ‘Made by Google’ hardware event in New York City unveiled wireless Pixel Buds. As expected, Google users can access Assistant on the earbuds by just saying ‘Hey Google’. Google said its Pixel Buds come with long-range Bluetooth connectivity, more than 100 yards.

Google Pixel Buds come with circular design. The wireless earbuds can deliver up to five hours of back up from single charge. The device comes with wireless charging case. Google said the wireless earbuds come with adaptative sound technology which adjusts depending environment around users.

Google Pixel Buds will officially launch next year. The device is priced at $179.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:53 IST

