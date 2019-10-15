Google Pixel Buds wireless earbuds unveiled at ‘Made by Google’ event

tech

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:04 IST

Google at ‘Made by Google’ hardware event in New York City unveiled wireless Pixel Buds. As expected, Google users can access Assistant on the earbuds by just saying ‘Hey Google’. Google said its Pixel Buds come with long-range Bluetooth connectivity, more than 100 yards.

Google Pixel Buds come with circular design. The wireless earbuds can deliver up to five hours of back up from single charge. The device comes with wireless charging case. Google said the wireless earbuds come with adaptative sound technology which adjusts depending environment around users.

Google Pixel Buds will officially launch next year. The device is priced at $179.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:53 IST